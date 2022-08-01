After an entertaining Day 4 where India's Judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam clinched silver and Vijay Kumar bagged a bronze taking India's medal tally to eight, the Lawn Bowls final and Indian women's hockey team's second game against England will be key events on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Schedule – Day 5

01:00 PM: India vs New Zealand – Women’s Pairs Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

01:00 PM: India vs New Zealand – Women’s Triples Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

02:00 PM: Punam Yadav – Women’s 76 kg Final (Weightlifting)

02:30 PM: Murali Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya – Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round (Athletics)

03:04 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2 (Swimming)

04:10 PM: Advait Page – Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 1 (Swimming)

04:15 PM: Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy – Men’s Singles Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

04:15 PM: India vs South Africa – Women’s Fours Finals (Lawn Bowls)

04:28 PM: Kushagra Rawat – Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 2 (Swimming)

05:30 PM: Satyajit Mondal – Men’s Vault Final (Gymnastics)

06:00 PM: India vs England/Singapore – Men’s Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) (Table Tennis)

06:30 PM: India vs England – Women’s Pool A Match (Hockey)

06:30 PM: Vikas Thakur – Men’s 96 KG Finals (Weightlifting)

06:35 PM: Saif Tamboli – Men’s Parallel Bars Final (Gymnastics)

08:30 PM: Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) – Women’s Plate Semi-Finals (Squash)

08:45 PM: India vs Fiji – Men’s Fours Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

08:45 PM: India vs England – Women’s Triples Round 2 (Lawn Bowls)

09:15 PM: Saurav Ghoshal vs Paul Coll (New Zealand) – Men’s Singles Semi-Finals (Squash)

10:00 PM: Malaysia vs India (If Qualified) – Mixed Team Finals (Badminton)

11:00 PM: Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara – Women’s 87 KG Finals (Weightlifting)

11:43 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 200m Backstroke Final (If Qualified) (Swimming)

11:45 PM: Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana) – Men’s 63.5 – 67 KG Round of 16 (Boxing)

00:03 AM (Aug 3): Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round (Athletics)

00:52 AM (Aug 3): Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon – Women’s Discuss Throw Final (Athletics)