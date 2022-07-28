In all 6,500 sportspersons and team officials from a record-equalling 72 nations and territories will gather here in Birmingham and West Midlands region of England for the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games 2022 which start on Thursday (July 28), hoping to claim silverware from the 280 medal events to be contested across 19 sports. The second biggest multi-discipline sports extravaganza after the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games of Birmingham 2022 has competitors from 72 nations and territories entered to compete, equalling the record held by the 2002 edition held at Manchester, around a one-and-half-hour drive from here. The sports will open with a gala opening ceremony on Thursday with competitions set to start early on Friday.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are unique as for the first time in a multi-national, multi-discipline sports event, there will be more events in offing for women competitors than their male counterparts. Birmingham will have 136 women’s events as compared to 134 events for men. There will be 10 mixed team events.

While 3x3 basketball makes its Commonwealth Games debut, cricket in the form of women’s T20 returns to the competition schedule after the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur. All in all 61 nations have won medals at the Commonwealth Games so far and the organisers are hoping that there will be a few more countries bagging their maiden medals in 2022.

However, Indian fans may have to keep their hopes in check this time as the country`s overall medals tally takes a hit because of the non-inclusion of shooting and archery. India had bagged 66 medals in the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast in Australia and shooting contributed 16 of them including seven of the 26 gold medals that India won. The Indians will be participating in 15 sports disciplines in Birmingham.

Though the Indians are expecting to bag a few medals in para-sports and athletics to make up for the shortfall, it may still not be enough. However, if they manage to equal their Gold Coast haul of 66 medals, it would mark a huge uptick for the contingent that has already lost a sure-shot medal winner in javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who will not be defending the gold medal he won in Gold Coast.

When will Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held on Thursday (July 28).

What time will Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony begin?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will begin at 7 pm local time which is 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time on July 28.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England. The venue for the opening ceremony would be the Alexander Stadium at Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also LIVE stream the opening ceremony in India.

How can I watch live stream of Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.