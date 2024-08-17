Durand Cup 2024: Kolkata Derby Between Mohun Bagan And East Bengal FC Cancelled

The most awaited Group A match of the Durand Cup, featuring Mohun Bagan Super Giant against East Bengal FC, has been abandoned. The match was scheduled to take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on August 18, 2024, at 7:00 PM. On Saturday, the Durand Cup committee released a statement, "On behalf of the Durand Cup Organizing Committee, this is to regretfully inform you that the final Group A fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on August 18, 2024 at 7.00pm, stands abandoned."

Mohun Bagan leads Group A with 2 wins and 6 points, boasting a goal difference of 7. East Bengal is also on 6 points but has a lower goal difference of 4 compared to Mohun Bagan.

"The process of refund of the tickets will begin from August 19, 2024, and fans can bring their purchased tickets to the respective box office from where they were bought to initiate the refund process," it added. (Alisha Lehmann To Ana Markovic: Most Followed Female Footballers On Instagram - In Pics)

On Friday, NorthEast United cruised past Odisha FC 5-1 to enter the knockouts from Group E of the Durand Cup which was played here at the SAI Stadium on Friday. Jithin MS scored a brace while Guillermo Fernandez and Thoi Singh scored a goal each for the Highlanders and an own goal by Tankadhar Bag completed the scoreline. Paogoumang Singson scored the consolation for the Juggernauts, as per a press release from Durand Cup.

With this win, NorthEast United finished Group E on top with nine points from three matches while Odisha FC finished their campaign with three points. (Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football? Rio Ferdinand Gives Big Update)

Juan Pedro Benali named a strong and experienced lineup for the important match against Amit Rana's young Juggernauts with the former looking for a spot in the knockouts and the latter hoping to finish the tournament on a high. Mirshad M.K started in goal for The Highlanders, the third keeper in three matches.

Jithin MS scored twice within the space of three minutes to hurt Odisha FC within the first 20 minutes of the first half. The Kerala winger received a simple through ball over the top and he expertly found the goal past the rushing goalkeeper for the first goal.

A couple of minutes later, Odisha FC gave the ball away on the edge of the box and Ajaraie found Jithin unmarked inside the box. The winger tried to put the ball on a plate for his teammates but it was deflected back to him by Odisha captain Lalliansanga and the forward did not have much trouble in finishing past Niraj Kumar in goal for his second of the game.

Interestingly, Odisha FC had the better possession statistics in the first half than NorthEast but the young side could not create any clear-cut chances to trouble the Highlanders' defence. On the other hand, NorthEast United looked dangerous while going forward with the lively Jithin M.S always available to find spaces behind the defence.

Odisha looked rejuvenated in the second half, but it was once again NorthEast who scored to take the match away from the opposition. Thoi Singh did well to fire a low cross inside the box which was deflected in his own goal by Tankadhar Bag in an attempt to clear his lines.

Odisha FC had their best run in the game in the next ten minutes and scored their only goal of the match through a stunning strike by centre-back Paogoumang Singson from way outside the penalty box. That goal was the only bright spot in Odisha's game as they conceded a fourth soon. Moroccan striker Ajaraie played his strike partner Guillermo through on goal and the Spanish forward calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper. NorthEast completed their dominant display with their fifth goal by Thoi Singh who was set up by the brilliant Mohammed Ali Bemmamer as the Highlanders cruised to the knockouts for the second consecutive year.