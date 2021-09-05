हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Formula One

Formula One: Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull

 Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans celebrating with orange flags and flares.

ZANDVOORT: Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans celebrating with orange flags and flares.

The 23-year-old dominated from pole position to take the chequered flag in the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years, beating Mercedes` seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. 

Hamilton took a bonus point for the fastest lap but Verstappen is now three points clear of the Briton. 

