Formula One: Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull

ZANDVOORT: Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans celebrating with orange flags and flares.

The 23-year-old dominated from pole position to take the chequered flag in the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years, beating Mercedes` seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

MAX: "The expectations here were so high and that's not always easy. But it's an amazing feeling and the crowd here were incredible as you can see. "We can be really pleased with the whole team performance today."#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RLiuzFl5oD — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2021

Hamilton took a bonus point for the fastest lap but Verstappen is now three points clear of the Briton.