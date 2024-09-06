France Vs Italy Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Kylian Mbappe In UEFA Nations League Match Online

Two heavyweights of European football will go head to head in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. France will host Italy at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (September 10). Kylian Mbappe will play his first game in Paris since he joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and it will be interesting to see how he is welcomed by the home fans at a venue where he has been a hero most of his career.

After a disappointing EURO 2024 campaign, both teams are looking for some positive results and it will be an intense clash as the international football break begins. (Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 900th Career Goal In Portugal's 2-1 Win Over Croatia)

Checkout the live streaming details of France vs Italy UEFA Nations League match below:

When is the France vs Italy UEFA Nations League match going to be played?

The France vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will be played on Saturday (September 10) from 12:15 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the France vs Italy UEFA Nations League match going to be played?

The France vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will be played at Parc des Princes, France.

Where can I watch the France vs Italy UEFA Nations League?

The France vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will not telecast in India on Sony Sports Network.

How can I live stream the France vs Italy UEFA Nations League match in India?

The France vs Italy UEFA Nations League match can watched on the Sonyliv app and website.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo achieved another milestone during Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Croatia as he became the first men's football player to score 900 career goals. (Kylian Mbappe (Monaco To PSG) To Neymar (FC Barcelona To PSG): Most Expensive Transfers Ever In Football - In Pics)

The Portuguese superstar etched his name on the record when he scored against Croatia in the 34th minute of the match. Nuno Mendes put up a perfect cross, which Ronaldo connected with from close range to fire the ball past Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic. The 39-year-old's goal also helped Portugal to double their lead and win the match.

Ronaldo was criticised by football pundits after his disappointing performance in the recently concluded EURO Cup, where he failed to score a single goal after playing five matches in the tournament.

Ronaldo's remarkable career started with Sporting CP, with whom he scored four goals after playing 28 matches. In 2003, legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson brought him to England. He spent six years at the Manchester-based club and scored 145 goals.

The Portugal skipper's career took a major turn when he joined Real Madrid in 2009. Ronaldo served as a goalscoring machine with the Los Blancos and won major trophies with them, like four UEFA Champions League, three FIFA Club World Cup, two La Liga, and many more.

Ronaldo scored 450 goals during his nine-year tenure with Real Madrid and also achieved the landmark of Los Blancos' highest goalscorer. He joined Turin-based club Juventus in 2018 and scored 101 goals for them. After spending four years with Juventus, Ronaldo made a return to his boyhood club Manchester United and spent two years in the Premier League before moving to Al Nassr. He scored 29 goals during his second term with the Red Devils. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022 and has played 74 matches as of now, in which he has scored 68 goals for his current club.

In the ongoing Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has played two matches and scored two goals with Al Nassr. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has scored 131 goals for his national football team. He is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. In his glittering career, he has achieved every major trophy apart from the FIFA World Cup. Even after reaching the 39-year age mark, the Portuguese star is still contributing to his club and national team. (With ANI Inputs)