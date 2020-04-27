French Formula 1 Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus

The French Grand Prix, which was due to take place at the end of June at Circuit Paul Ricard, became the latest Formula 1 race to get called off due to coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the news, the organisers said that the race will not go ahead in 2020 after the French government decided to ban all major events in the country until at least the middle of July.

"The race was due to take place at Circuit Paul Ricard at the end of June, but officials announced on Monday morning that the decision of the French government to ban all major events until at least the middle of July, coupled with the travel restrictions in place to help contain the spread of coronavirus, meant it will be impossible for the Grand Prix to go ahead as planned," F1 official website said.

Reflecting on the same, Eric Boullier, Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet, said that they are now focusing on hosting the race towards the summer of 2021 in order to give the fans an even more unprecedented event .

"Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event.The eyes of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet are already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more unprecedented event at the heart of the Région Sud," he stated.

The Formula 1 further confirmed that those who had purchased the tickets will be refunded.

As a result, the French Grand Prix becomes the 10th race of the season to get cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19.

Earlier, the Australian Grand Prix and Manoca Grand Prix were cancelled and every race up to the French Grand Prix on June 28 was postponed.