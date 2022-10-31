Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

After winning the last game, Gujarat Giants will be keen to build on their winning momentum. The Giants have won four, lost three and tied one of their games so far and they will be keen to put together a string of victories as they look to occupy the top half of the standings. A lot will depend on Rakesh - their main man in attack - in the upcoming clash as he looks to add to his 96 raid points this season. The likes of Chandran Ranjit (35 raid points) and Parteek Dhaiya (26 raid points) are expected to support Rakesh in attack. Defensively, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh have been their best tacklers with 24 and 14 tackle points respectively.

Like Gujarat Giants, Patna Pirates will enter this contest on the back of a win. The three-time champions haven’t had the best of seasons yet with two wins, four losses and two ties so far. They need to start winning more consistently if they want to go beyond the league phase and will hope that both their defence and offence starts working in unison soon. Sachin (66 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (62 raid points) have been their biggest attacking threats but they need more support from the rest of their teammates. On the defensive side of things, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have all made their presence felt with 20, 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates have faced each other on nine occasions. Out of which, Gujarat Giants have won five matches while Patna Pirates have won four games.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates will be played on Monday, October 31.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates will be played at Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

When will the match between Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Dream 11 Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar, Monu, Rakesh, Rinku Narwal(C), Rohit Gulia(VC), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sourav Gulia

Gujarat Giants predicted playing 7:

Prashanth Kumar, Rakesh, Shankar Gadai, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Rinku Narwal

Patna Pirates predicted playing 7:

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu, Sunil