Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Haryana Steelers stunned table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune. The Haryana side pulled off a 29-27 win in a thrilling low-scoring contest. The defensive unit led by Amirhossein Bastami, who earned 5 points in the match, stole the show on the night as they kept Bharat and Vikash Kandola out for most of the game and opened up the doors for their team to get the big win.

Haryana Steelers opened the scoring in the match with Manjeet earning a bonus point. Minutes later, Meetu earned a Super Raid to give his team a three-point lead. But Bengaluru Bulls' frontman Bharat earned a Super Raid to reduce the gap. Just when it looked like the Bulls might be able to cover the deficit, Amirhossein caught hold of Bharat and the Steelers took control of the proceedings.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha will be played on Saturday, November 5.

Where will the match between Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha will be played at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

HAR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-Captain: Amirhossein Bastami

Suggested Playing XI for HAR vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi

Defenders: Surender Gill, Manjeet, Mohit Nandal

All-rounders: Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami

Raiders: Meetu, Pardeep Narwal

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Possible Starting line-up:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami

UP Yoddha Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit