Star Indian wrestler Deepak Punia will take on Pakistan's Muhammad Inam in Men's Freestyle 86 kg event final in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Punia's Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign was off to a good start as he defeated Matthew Oxenham of New Zealand in his men's freestyle 86 kg category match to enter the quarterfinal on Friday. Deepak was at his most dominant in this match which lasted for three minutes and 22 seconds. He crushed his New Zealand opponent by 10-0. Oxenham did not even get a chance to break free from Punia's grip and walked away from the match without a point.Technical skill-wise, Deepak was just too good for Oxenham and this factor helped him win.

Deepak Punia reaches the final of Men's 86kg



Bajrang Punia enters the final- 65kg



Anshu Malik reaches the final of Women's 57 kg



Deepak Punia reaches the final of Men's 86kg
Bajrang Punia enters the final- 65kg
Anshu Malik reaches the final of Women's 57 kg
Sakshi Malik (W-62 kg) enters the final

Match Details

Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam (India vs Pakistan)

Commonwealth Games 2022, Men's Freestyle 86 kg

9:30 PM IST, Friday, August 05

Birmingham, England

When will Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam in CWG 2022 clash kickoff?

The Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam CWG 2022 clash will start at 9:30 PM IST on Friday (August 05).

Where will Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam CWG 2022 be played?

The Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam CWG 2022 match will take place in Birmingham, England.

Where will Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam CWG 2022 be telecast on TV in India?

Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam CWG 2022 match's live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where will Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam CWG 2022 match's live streaming take place in the country?

Deepak Punia vs Muhammad Inam CWG 2022 match's live streaming will be on Sony Liv.