The Indian women's team put up a spirited show to kickstart their campaign with a thrilling 1-1 draw against England in their first match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022 at the packed Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen on Sunday.

India will now square off against China in their second Pool B match of the tournament in Amstelveen on Tuesday.

The two teams have faced each other three times this year, with India winning all three matches. India registered a 2-0 win in the 3rd/4th Placed Match at the Asia Cup and won both the FIH Hockey Pro League Matches (7-1 and 2-1) earlier this year against their Asian counterparts.

Meanwhile, China also played out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament.

India’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Head coach: Janneke Schopman



Check India vs China, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Livestreaming details here:

What date FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will take place on July 5, Tuesday.

Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs China be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium at Amstelveen.

What time will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs China begin?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs China FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

India vs China FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Live streaming of India vs China, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

Live streaming of India vs China match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.