हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nihal Sarin

Indian teenager Nihal Sarin wins Junior Speed Chess Championship

Indian teenager created history on Saturday (October 10) by winning the Chess.com’s 2020 Junior Speed Online Chess Championship, defeating Russia’s Alexey Sarana 18-7 in the final.

Indian teenager Nihal Sarin wins Junior Speed Chess Championship
Pic courtesy: twitter@chess.com

Indian teenager created history on Saturday (October 10) by winning the Chess.com’s 2020 Junior Speed Online Chess Championship, defeating Russia’s Alexey Sarana 18-7 in the final.

With this win, Sarin, 16, earned USD 8,766 and also qualified for the 2020 Speed Chess Championship Final which will feature the world's best players.

Sarin had registered win over American Andrew Tang, Australia’s Anton Smirnov and Armenian Haik Martirosyan in order to set-up a title clash with Sarana.

Magnus Carlsen (2017) and Hikaru Nakamura (2018, 2019) have won the Speed Chess Championship in the past.

It is to be noted that Nihal Sarin had faced defeated in the first round of the 2019 Junior Speed Chess event.

According to a press release, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand praised Sarin, saying, “Nihal is one of the world’s fastest juniors, and this result confirms it.”

Sarin is set to be a part of the Indian men’s team which will participate in the Asian Online Nations (Regions) Cup Team Championship which began Saturday.

Tags:
Nihal SarinJunior Speed Chess Championshipchess
Next
Story

Lewis Hamilton beaten to Eifel Grand Prix pole by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas
  • 69,79,423Confirmed
  • 1,07,416Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M26S

Zee Aadhyatam : Watch Special Story on Kailash Mansarovar