International Olympic Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi hails India's sportspersons, appeals youngsters to participate in quiz on My Gov portal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to the Indian Olympic contingent on the occasion of Olympic Day. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to the Indian Olympic contingent on the occasion of Olympic Day.

The Prime Minister also hailed the previous participants, who have represented the country at the Olympics over the years. "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes," he wrote in a series of tweets. 

Meanwhile, PM Modi also shared the link of a quiz organised on MyGov and said: "In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part." 

India's anthem for Tokyo 2020 to be launched today

The Sports Ministry of India will announce the theme for the upcoming Olympics on the occasion and 'Cheer for India', the anthem for the showpiece event is also reported to be released today. 

Narendra ModiTokyo Olympics
