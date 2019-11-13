Kabaddi World Cup to be held in Punjab from December 1-9

close

Kabaddi World Cup

India, USA, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Kenya, New Zealand, Pakistan and Canada are likely to take part in the upcoming Kabaddi World Cup, informed Punjab's Sports Minister.

Chandigarh: The Kabaddi World Cup will be held from December 1 to 9, it was announced by Punjab's Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi here on Wednesday.

India, USA, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Kenya, New Zealand, Pakistan and Canada are likely to take part in the meet this time, Sodhi said.

"Barring Pakistan and Canada, all teams have got NOC from the Central Government. The NOC with regard to these two countries is still awaited," he said in a statement.

The tournament this year would be dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Kabaddi World CupPunjabSports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi
