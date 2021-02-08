Lewis Hamilton signs new one-year contract with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has signed a new one-year contract with Mercedes, which will see the seven-time reigning world champion associated with the team for 2021. Formula One released an official statement in this regard, which confirmed the development.

“I am excited to be heading into my ninth season with my Mercedes teammates," said Hamilton. "Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track.

“I’m equally determined to continue the journey we started to make motorsport more diverse for future generations and I am grateful that Mercedes has been extremely supportive of my call to address this issue. I’m proud to say we are taking that effort further this year by launching a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport. I am inspired by all that we can build together and can’t wait to get back on the track in March,” the Brit added.

Hamilton will partner Valtteri Bottas, whose one-year deal extension was announced last August, for a fifth successive campaign.

“We have always been aligned with Lewis that we would continue, but the very unusual year we had in 2020 meant it took some time to finish the process," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"Together, we have decided to extend the sporting relationship for another season and to begin a longer-term project to take the next step in our shared commitment to greater diversity within our sport. Lewis’s competitive record stands alongside the best the sports world has ever seen, and he is a valued ambassador for our brand and our partners.

"The story of Mercedes and Lewis has written itself into the history books of our sport over the past eight seasons, and we are hungry to compete and to add more chapters to it.”

The confirmation of Hamilton’s deal means the 2021 F1 grid is now complete, with the Briton targeting an unprecedented eighth world championship – and what would be a seventh in eight years.