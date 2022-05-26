26 May 2022, 19:12 PM That's it from us for tonight! It was an exciting game. And one India needed to win and win big. They did it in style with a 16-0 goal difference.

26 May 2022, 19:11 PM Pakistan knocked out! Full-time:

India 16-0 Indonesia

India qualifies for Super 4

Japan, Malaysia and Korea qualify for 2023 World Cup

Pakistan misses out — Give Me Hockey (@hockeyind) May 26, 2022 Confirmed:

Pakistan fails to qualify 2023 World Cup

This is their second World Cup miss after team failed to qualify for 2014 World Cup — Give Me Hockey (@hockeyind) May 26, 2022

26 May 2022, 19:10 PM The legends are happy as India pull off an incredible feat! India beats Indonesia 16-0 and qualifies for the Super 4s #AsiaCupHockey2022. This means that Japan, S. Korea & Malaysia qualify for the FIH World Cup 2023. India qualify as hosts. Pakistan OUT of the 2023 Hockey World Cup — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 26, 2022

26 May 2022, 19:05 PM India win 16-0, qualify for Super 4s India inflict a thrashing of 16-0 on Indonesians and by the virtue of goal difference, they have gone past Pakistan to enter the Super 4s. Almost an impossible task made possible by young Indians out there.

26 May 2022, 19:02 PM GOALL! Dipsan Tirkey scores his 5th goal of the match. And India score their 16th. That has almost pushed Pakistan out. India set to qualify for Super 4s. India lead 16-0

26 May 2022, 18:57 PM GOALLL! India score the 15th goal which was the target. If Indonesia do not score any, Pakistan will be knocked out and India will get through to Super 4s. Q4 - India 15: 0 Indonesia

26 May 2022, 18:54 PM GOAL for India! Number 14 it is, with the reverse stick. India need one goal to qualify for Super 4s.

26 May 2022, 18:52 PM GOALLL! Third goal for Sudev this evening as India strike their 13th goal, PC saved by goalie but on second rebound, the ball entered the nets. India need 2 more goals in less than 5 minutes.

26 May 2022, 18:46 PM Q4: India 12: 0 Indonesia India need 3 more goals in less rhan 6 minutes to qualify for Super 4 of Asia Cup! That will knock out Pakistan out of the tournament and also help Malaysia, Japan and Soutb Korea qualify for World Cup

26 May 2022, 18:40 PM Yellow card for Nilam Sanjeep A foul after he stopped an Indonesia player. India to play without him for good 5 minutes. Down to 10-man India 12: 0 Indonesia

26 May 2022, 18:38 PM A hat-trick of goals for a Tirkey, we have heard that before! GOAL!!

Dipsan Tirkey gets his hat-trick

India 12-0 Indonesia

India needs 3 more goals to qualify for Super 4 — Give Me Hockey (@hockeyind) May 26, 2022

26 May 2022, 18:35 PM Another goal for India! Sudev Belimagga scores the 11th goal for India and then Dipsen Tirkey converts penalty into India's12th goal. They just need 3 more to qualify for Super 4s. Q4 - India 12: 0 Indonesia

26 May 2022, 18:21 PM End of third quarter, India lead Indonesia 10-0 Four goals for India in this quarter. Sudev Belimagga scores the 10th goal, was referred by Indonesia as they felt it came off his foot. But umpire calls it a goal while Indonesia keep their referral as their was no clear evidence to make the decision. 76 percent possion with India, 31 circle penetrations.

26 May 2022, 18:18 PM Q3: India 9: 0 Indonesia Goal no 8: Dipsan Tirkey it is, with a powerful drag-flick and Indonesian goalkeeper had no clue whatsoever. He returns to convert a penalty hit into India's ninth goal!

26 May 2022, 18:16 PM GOALLL! India get their 8th goal!

26 May 2022, 18:14 PM GOALLL! Rajbhor again, what a run with the ball from the centre to right wing and then a powerful shot to Karthi Selvam who deflects it into the nets to score his first goal of the tournament. India need 8 more goals in 20 minutes Q3 - India 7: 0 Indonesia

26 May 2022, 18:10 PM Q3 - India 6:0 Indonesia PC for India and yet another chance goes down the drain. 3 out of 8 is their success rate so far. Brilliant save by Indonesian goalkeeper Alam Fajar.

26 May 2022, 18:08 PM India need more Penalties Could have scored score of more goals but lack of good penalty corner expert is causing problems for Indian team. Some players are really struggling (in terms of basic passing and looking for options)

Hopefully Indian team has enough energy left to score 9 goals — Give Me Hockey (@hockeyind) May 26, 2022

26 May 2022, 18:04 PM Q3- India 6: 0 Indonesia Indonesians have better defensive plans after the half time as India find it hard to score despite keeping the ball inside the Indonesian circle. No press forwards from Indonesia. India pushing hard but is not getting the gap.

26 May 2022, 18:00 PM Thirs quarter begins...with a pushback for Indonesia.

26 May 2022, 17:54 PM 30 minutes and 9 goals Half-time:

India 6-0 Indonesia

India needs 9 more goals in second half of the game to qualify for Super 4 of #HeroAsiaCup — Give Me Hockey (@hockeyind) May 26, 2022

26 May 2022, 17:47 PM HT: India 6-0 Indonesia India need 9 more goals to qualify for Super 4. They are not even halfway there. Not that they have not played aggressive hockey but Indonesians' strengthened their defense after flurry of goals. India need to be more aggressive when the third quarter begins.

26 May 2022, 17:42 PM GOALLL!!! SV Sunil gets his second goal of the match, touch of gold from the captain. Selvam Kathi’s pass comes in time and at the right place as Sunil sends the ball into the nets. Q2: India 6: 0 Indonesia, need 9 more without conceding a goal to qualify for Super 4.

26 May 2022, 17:38 PM GOALLL! India convert the penalty! Superb shot taken by Nilam Sanjeep as his powerful drag-flick brings India's 5th goal in the match. They need 10 more goals without conceding one. Q2: India 5: 0 Indonesia

26 May 2022, 17:27 PM GOALLLL! Another PC but it does not smoothly for them. SV Sunil scores on the third rebound. India take 4-0 lead at the start of the second quarter. Update: India need to win this match with a difference of 15 goals, not 16, to make it through to the Super 4.

26 May 2022, 17:27 PM GOALLLL! Lovely play from India inside the Indonesian D and finally Uttam Singh completes a goal with his stick. India lead 3-0 at the end of first quarter.

26 May 2022, 17:23 PM Q1: India 2- 0 Indonesia Second PC for India but they fail to convert it. Indonesia manage to deny three rebound chances from Indians. The Indonesian goalie did well there.

26 May 2022, 17:21 PM GOALLL! Second goal for India in this quarter, Rajbhor it is again, penalty convered, but on the second rebound. India take 2-0 lead. 14 more goals to go for qualification. Q1 - India 2-0 Indonesia

26 May 2022, 17:17 PM Q1: India 1-0 Indonesia GOALLLL! India lead 1-0 with Pawan Rajbhor finding a gap, he got a pass right at the front of the goal and a miscue by a Indonesia defender helped him and he took his time to storm the ball into the nets.

26 May 2022, 17:07 PM Q1: IND 0-0 INA Indian playing a full press and there have been two circle penetrations so far. Indonesia on back foot and looking to deal with this fierce Indian attack. India need to win this match with a 16 goal difference to qualify for Super 4s.

26 May 2022, 17:04 PM “It’s good we have a chance and the boys need to prove that. We know we have to score, we can’t take it easy. Last few matches we’ve been a bit lazy, we haven’t been on the second post, things like that. We can’t afford that today,” said Sardar Singh, the India coach.

26 May 2022, 17:03 PM The teams are out in the middle of the turf for the national anthems.

26 May 2022, 16:49 PM Good news for India! Japan just beat Pakistan 3-2 to top the pool and this result has given India a lifeline. To get through to the Super 4 now, India will need to win by 15 goals at least. Difficult, but not impossible!