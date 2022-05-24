India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: India lose 2-5 to Japan

24 May 2022, 18:45 PM Japan were clearly experienced and better on the turf today. India lacked experience.. India will not progress to the Super 4 stage of Asian Cup now.They will play Indonesia on Thursday (May 26), and then they’ll also play in the 5th to 8th place classification matches. That's it from us for tonight as far as hockey is concerned. Head over to our LIVE blog of Qualifer 1 of IPL 2022 between GT and RR.

24 May 2022, 18:41 PM Japan win! An embarrassing loss for India as they were the favourites. They go down 5-2 against Japan.

24 May 2022, 18:30 PM Japan lead 5-2! Alright, yellow card for Selvam Karthi and they are down to 10 players again. Koji Yamasaki scores the 4th goal for Japan and the soon make it 5-2. Indian being blown away right now! On cusp of an embarrassinng defeat with just 4 minutes to go.

24 May 2022, 18:26 PM Green card for Pawan Rajbhor, who has been among the more lively players for India in this quarter. Just over 7 minutes left.

24 May 2022, 18:24 PM GOALLL! Another goal in last quarter and India scores this time and Rajbhar it is again. He deflected it into the nets brilliantly, great precision and timing. Ten minutes to go and India are 3-2 behind!

24 May 2022, 18:23 PM GOALLLLL! Japan this time, a selfless play fronm Japan, great passing game inside the circle and the Indian goalie was stranded alone there. Poor defensive game from India as Japan take lead with an easy goal. Japan 3-1 India

24 May 2022, 18:13 PM GOAL! India score their first goal and reduce the gap by 1 goal in the last moments of the third quarter. Kosei Kawabe scored the 2nd goal for Japan and almost scored the third. Rajbhar Pawan scored for India in the 44th minute to make it 2-1. All-important 4th quarter coming up!

24 May 2022, 18:09 PM GOAL!! Japan score another, lead 2-0 now. Right at the end of 3rd quarter.

24 May 2022, 18:01 PM Penalty corner for Japan! They failed to convert it. Referee gave them another shot but India reviewed it and they were right, a successful review, there was a dangerous run by Japan and the score is till Japan 1 and India 0, with 6 minutes to go in 3rd quarter.

24 May 2022, 17:49 PM Close call! India were into the Japan D but fail to convert it. Good job by the goalie there. Uttam Singh was right in front of the goal but fails to make the connection to score the equaliser. Inda 0 - Japan 1

24 May 2022, 17:39 PM Japan STRIKE FIRST! The Japanese strike first after a waves of attacks on the Indian team and the goalkeeper. Yamasaki Koji gets Japan into the lead in the second quarter.

24 May 2022, 17:23 PM 0-0 after first quarter India and Japan go goalless after the first quarter as both teams showcase some great defending and hockey skills.

24 May 2022, 16:56 PM PENALTY CORNER for JAPAN! Penalty corner awarded to Japan against India, it's the first of the game. Big save by the Indian keeper Suraj, Japan were looking very organised to score the penalty corner. India 0 - 0 Japan, Q1

24 May 2022, 16:52 PM India's performance against Pakistan Defending champions India conceded a late goal to allow arch-rivals Pakistan walk away with a 1-1 draw in their opening Pool A match of the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament in Jakarta on Monday. India took the lead in the ninth minute through Karthi Selvam before Abdul Rana broke their neighbours' heart by equalising in the 59th from a penalty corner. READ HERE

24 May 2022, 16:51 PM India Playing XI Our warriors who will take the field against Japan! Catch the Action LIVE on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Disney+Hotstar.#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCup #MatchDay @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/r9FyuDUwpi — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 24, 2022