24 May 2022, 18:09 PM
GOAL!!
Japan score another, lead 2-0 now. Right at the end of 3rd quarter.
24 May 2022, 18:01 PM
Penalty corner for Japan!
They failed to convert it. Referee gave them another shot but India reviewed it and they were right, a successful review, there was a dangerous run by Japan and the score is till Japan 1 and India 0, with 6 minutes to go in 3rd quarter.
24 May 2022, 17:49 PM
Close call!
India were into the Japan D but fail to convert it. Good job by the goalie there. Uttam Singh was right in front of the goal but fails to make the connection to score the equaliser.
Inda 0 - Japan 1
24 May 2022, 17:39 PM
Japan STRIKE FIRST!
The Japanese strike first after a waves of attacks on the Indian team and the goalkeeper. Yamasaki Koji gets Japan into the lead in the second quarter.
24 May 2022, 17:23 PM
0-0 after first quarter
India and Japan go goalless after the first quarter as both teams showcase some great defending and hockey skills.
24 May 2022, 16:56 PM
PENALTY CORNER for JAPAN!
Penalty corner awarded to Japan against India, it's the first of the game. Big save by the Indian keeper Suraj, Japan were looking very organised to score the penalty corner.
India 0 - 0 Japan, Q1
24 May 2022, 16:52 PM
India's performance against Pakistan
Defending champions India conceded a late goal to allow arch-rivals Pakistan walk away with a 1-1 draw in their opening Pool A match of the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament in Jakarta on Monday. India took the lead in the ninth minute through Karthi Selvam before Abdul Rana broke their neighbours' heart by equalising in the 59th from a penalty corner.
24 May 2022, 16:51 PM
India Playing XI
Our warriors who will take the field against Japan!
24 May 2022, 16:49 PM
Hello and Welcome!
We are about to begin with day 2 of the Asia Cup 2022 where India will take on Japan in their second game of the tournament.