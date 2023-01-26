LIVE Updates | India Vs Japan Classification Match, Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: SA Maintain 4-1 Lead Over Malaysia
Follow our LIVE Blog for latest updates and scorecard from FIH Men's Hockey World Cup match between Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India and Japan
Team India will take on Japan in the Classification match vs Japan in FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday, Janaury 26. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will now be aiming for the 9th/10th place finish in the World Cup which is sort of embarrassing for the team as they are the hosts of the tournament. The first challenge for them is to beat Japan today, Head coach Graham Reid will be hoping for a better show from his team as well as better tactical play.
India started off the tournament with a brilliant win over Spain in the first match. One of the highlights of the match was midfielder Hardik Singh's brilliant run. But India's best player of the tournament, Hardik, pulled his hamstring in the second match vs England which finished in a 0-0 draw. Since then, India displayed poor hockey. They needed to beat Wales with a big margin but all that they could manage was a 4-2 win over them. India failed to qualify for quarter-finals from their Pool as the topper and then played New Zealand in the Crossover match which they lost in the penalty shootout despite leading in the match for most part.
The Hockey World Cup has been a poor outing for Indian team but now begins a chance to reboot the team and plan for the future.
Hockey World Cup Live Updates: SA maintain lead vs MAS
Malaysian opened their account in the Hockey World Cup match vs Malaysia but SA scored once more to ensure the three-margin lead was maintained. SA moving towards win here.
RSA 5-1 MAS
Hockey World Cup LIVE: SA has lead over Malaysia
In the first match of the day, South Africa have maintaned a thick lead over Malaysia. They are 3-0 up at the end of the 2nd quarter. Malaysia need to come back strongly from here if they want to make a match out of.
IND vs JPN Hockey World Cup LIVE: India aim for a desperate win
Team India have been knocked out of the Hockey World Cup. They lost the Crossover match to New Zealand in a penalty shootout despite bossing the game throughout. Now, India have to play Japan today with an eye on 9th-10 place match. Watch this space for all latest developments.
