LIVE | U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: MUM Takes On BEN
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2024 Live score and updates: The Mumbai-based franchise will be locking horns with the Bengal Warriors in their third game of the PKL 2024.
Trending Photos
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2024 Live score and updates: U Mumba will be eyeing their second back-to-back victory in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Saturday, October 26. The Mumbai-based franchise will be locking horns with the Bengal Warriors in their third game of the PKL 2024.
The GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting the match between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors on October 26.
Follow U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2024 Live score and updates here
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Squads
U Mumba squad: Shivam, Ajit Chouhan, Manjeet, M. Dhanasekar, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Choudhary, Satish Kannan, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Lokesh Ghosliya, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Sunny, Deepak Kundu, Sunil Kumar, Amin Ghorbani, Parvesh Bhainswal, Aashish Kumar, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Shubham Kumar
Bengal Warriors squad: Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Akash B Chavhan, Arjun Rathi, Pranay Vinay Rane, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Deepak Arjun Shinde, Yash Malik, Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Hem Raj, Sambhaji Wabale, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Sagar Kumar
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PKL 2024 match between U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.