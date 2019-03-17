हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shooting

Mexico Shotgun World Cup: Indian shooters to fight for eight Olympic quota places

There are two quota places each on offer in women's Trap, men's Trap, women's Skeet and men's Skeet disciplines. 

Mexico Shotgun World Cup: Indian shooters to fight for eight Olympic quota places
Representational Image

New Delhi: A 12-member Indian shooting contingent will vie for a total of eight Tokyo Olympics quota places when it will open its campaign at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup to be held in Acapulco, Mexico from March 19 to 26.

There are two quota places each on offer in women's Trap, men's Trap, women's Skeet and men's Skeet disciplines. However, there are no quota places at the mixed Trap event.

A total of five events are scheduled at this year's first Shotgun World Cup, beginning with the qualification rounds of the women's Trap event. 

The Indian contingent includes former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu in the men's Trap and current finals world record holder in the men's Skeet Angad Vir Singh Bajwa. 

India have won a total of three Tokyo Olympic quotas in shooting so far, among the top five quota winning countries in the world. However, all of them have been in the Rifle and Pistol disciplines. 

Besides 12 competitors across five medal events, Zoravar Singh Sandhu will also compete in the MQS (Minimum Qualification Score) category in the men's Trap. 

A total of 351 athletes from 61 nations will be seen in action in the tournament.

Indian team:

Men's Trap: Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Kynan Chenai, Prithiviraj Tondaiman.

Women's Trap: Shagun Chowdhary, Rajeshwari Kumari, Varsha Varman.

Men's Skeet: Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa.

Women's Skeet: Rashmmi Rathore, Simranpreet Kaur, Maheshwari Chauhan.

Mixed Trap: Kynan Chenai, Shagun Chowdhary, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Rajeshwari Kumari.

