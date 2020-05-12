National badminton coach Pullella Gopichand placed under quarantine for 14 days

National badminton coach Pullella Gopichand was on Monday (May 11) stamped "quarantined" for next 14 days. Speaking to Zee Media, Gopichand said that on Monday he had rushed to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad to see his ailing grandmother and while he was coming back to Hyderabad he was stamped 'quarantined' by the Telangana authorities on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border.

Gopichand also clarified that he does not have any symptoms at all and it's part of procedure that he has been stamped. Gopichand added that he will abide by the law and stay at home for next 14 days.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 70,000-mark on Tuesday, while the death toll is nearing the 2,300-mark.

According to the fresh data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has reached 70756, including 46008 active cases, 22454 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2293 deaths.

However, the recovery rate from the virus, which was reported to be around 31.14% until Monday, now stands at 31.73%.

Among all Indian states, Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently.