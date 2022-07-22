Indian ace Neeraj Chopra reached the final of the World Athletics Championships 2022 javelin throw competition after producing an impressive throw of 88.39 metres in Round 1 and topping Group A of the qualification round, here. Placed in Group A at Hayward Field, Neeraj, the reigning Olympic champion, recorded an 88.39m throw in his first attempt to breach the qualifying mark and didn't take his second and third attempts on Thursday. Notably, the qualifying cut for the Oregon 2022 men's javelin throw competition was set at 83.50m for the 12 best performers. Neeraj, who set a national record of 89.94 metres en route to a silver medal at the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year, set the tone in Group A with an 88.39-metre throw in his very first attempt. This was the third-best throw Neeraj Chopra has recorded in his career.

As the commentator predicted, "he wants one & done" #NeerajChopra does it pretty quickly & with ease before admin's laptop could wake up



With 88.39m, Olympic Champion from #India enters his first #WorldAthleticsChamps final in some style at #Oregon2022 pic.twitter.com/y4Ez0Mllw6 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 22, 2022

All you need to know about the World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw Final

Where will the World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw final take place?

The Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

When will the World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw final start?

Sunday (July 24)

At what time does World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw final start?

7:05 AM IST

How to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw final in India?

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will show the event live in India via Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels, while the live streaming of the event will be available via Sony LIV app or website.