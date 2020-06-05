NFL rookie Jake Fromm issues apology for 'elite white people' remark

National Football League (NFL) rookie quarterback Jake Fromm has issued an apology after screenshots of his text messages from March 2019 emerged on social media in which he could be seen saying that only "elite white people" should be able to purchase guns.

In the coversation which went viral on Twitter, Fromm and his friend could be seen discussing about guns.

Fromm was asked if his views had changed on guns, NFL official website reported.

In reply, the Buffalo Bills quarterback said, "Guns are good. They need to let me get suppressors. Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them.Haha"

The conversation invited a flurry of criticim on social media.

Fromm has now taken to his official Twitter handle and issued a statement in which he apologised for using the words 'elite white people' in the text message conversation and humbly asked everyone for forgivness.

The NFL player also stressed that he is 100 percent against racism.

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white people' in a text message conversation.Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person,' as stated later in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness," he said in the statement.

Fromm was roped in by Buffalo Bills during the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft earlier this year after he was a three-year starter at the University of Georgia.