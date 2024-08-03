Paris Olympics 2024 Gender Row: Angela Carini Apologizes Over Imane Khelif Controversy, Regrets Not Shaking Hands

Paris Olympic 2024: Angela Carini, the Italian boxer who was defeated by Algeria's Imane Khelif in just 46 seconds at the Paris Olympics 2024, has publicly expressed her regret over the controversial match. In an emotional interview with Italian media on Friday, Carini apologized for not shaking Khelif's hand at the end of their bout, amidst the surrounding gender controversy. Carini, who was overcome with emotion after her defeat, clarified that her anger was directed at her own performance rather than at Khelif.

“All the controversy surrounding the match made me sad, and I feel sorry for my opponent. She was there to compete just like me,” Carini told Gazzetta dello Sport. She added, “It wasn’t intentional that I didn’t shake her hand. I was upset because my Olympics had ended prematurely, but I hold no ill will towards Imane Khelif. If I see her again, I would give her a hug.”

Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori, who is scheduled to face Khelif on Saturday, also weighed in on the controversy. In a Facebook post, Hamori expressed her reservations, writing, “In my humble opinion, it doesn’t seem fair for this contestant to compete in the women’s category.”

Meanwhile, Tunisian coach Samir Khlifi criticized the International Boxing Association (IBA) for its decision to disqualify Khelif last year, calling it “political.” Khlifi, whose boxer Khouloud Hlimi lost in the same weight class as Lin's, remarked, “I have known Khelif for a long time. She was a young athlete I knew personally, and now there are questions about her eligibility. The International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow her to compete was just.”

Khelif's Controversial Win

On August 1, Khelif competed against Italy’s Angela Carini in a round-of-16 match. The fight ended abruptly when Carini, having been hit by Khelif with a substantial punch just 46 seconds into the match, opted to withdraw. Carini, visibly distressed and in tears, cited the hit as overwhelming, saying she had never experienced such a forceful blow in her career. Her dramatic exit has fueled discussions about Khelif's participation in the women’s boxing event.

As the debate continues, Khelif’s upcoming bout against Hamori will be closely watched amid the ongoing discussions about gender eligibility in boxing.