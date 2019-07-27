PKL 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriors in thriller

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriors with a 27-25 in an edge-of-the-seat thrilling match in the second match of the day in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL) season 7 in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

In the last minute of the match, Jaipur came from behind to clinch the match for the hands of the Bengal Warriors.

Sandeep Dhull of the winning Jaipur Pink Panthers was the best defender as he scored eight tackle points, whereas Deepak Niwas Hooda was touted as the best raider since he managed to scare six raid points for his team.

K Prapanjan was named best raider for Bengal Warriors as he scored seven points in total (six raid points and one bonus point).

Baldev Singh became the best defender for Bengal Warriors as he scored four tackle points and two bonus points, adding six points to his team's tally.

The all-out performed by Jaipur Pink Panthers' team in the last minutes of the match clinched the game for them.