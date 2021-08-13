हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PV Sindhu offers prayers at Tirumala, will start academy in Visakhapatnam soon

PV Sindhu became the only Indian woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympics with her bronze medal at Tokyo and has won the hearts of all Indians.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu at the Tirumala temple to offer prayers.

Tirumala: Tokyo Olympics badminton bronze medallist PV Sindhu has revealed that she will be starting a badminton academy in Visakhapatnam soon, on her visit to Tirumala temple on Friday (August 13). Sindhu said, “I will soon start an academy in Visakhapatnam to promote youth in sports, many young people are said to be not properly encouraged and left behind.”

Sindhu visited Tirumala along with family members on Friday and later spoke to the media and expressed her happiness over seeking blessings of Venkateswara Swamy and opined that she come to Tirumala every year to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji.

Sindhu said she has come to Tirumala after the Olympics and sought blessings from the Lord to perform well in upcoming tournaments. “People need to be vigilant about the covid pandemic every one must vaccinated,” she added.

PV Sindhu, who went to the Olympics amid huge expectations, made it a reality by bringing a bronze medal to India with a 21-13, 21-15 win over Bing Xiao. Sindhu, who won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, did not disappoint the hopes of Indian fans by winning a medal at the latest Olympics.

As a result, Sindhu became the only Indian woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympics and has won the hearts of all Indians.

