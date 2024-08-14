Kylian Mbappe will have a chance to lift his first trophy as a Real Madrid player on Wednesday night as his team will take Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup fixture. The UEFA Super Cup 2024 fixture is between the winners of Champions League and Europa League. Madrid are making their ninth appearance in the competition whereas the Italian side are ready for a debut just like their opposition's new star signing Kylian Mbappe. In the pre-season, Real Madrid played 3 games and Mbappe missed out on everyone due to a nose injury he suffered from during the EURO 2024. The Frenchman is expected to make his debut for Los Blancos in this clash.

Mbappe has signed a five-year deal with Madrid finishing the famous transfer saga that made a lot of noise for years.

"Mbappe has arrived well, just like the other players who joined last week," Ancelotti told a press conference on Tuesday.

"We haven't had much time to train but we are doing very well, and Kylian has also arrived in good shape. He is adapting very well. Obviously everyone who is here can play tomorrow."

Here are the livestreaming details of UEFA Super Cup 2024 Real Madrid Vs Atalanta Match:

When will the UEFA Super Cup 2024 match Real Madrid vs Atalanta going to be played?

The UEFA Super Cup 2024 match Real Madrid vs Atalanta will be played on Thursday (August 15).

Where will the UEFA Super Cup 2024 match Real Madrid vs Atalanta going to be played?

The UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be held at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

What time will the UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta begin?

The UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta in India?

The UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be telecast on Sony Sports network channels.

Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta be available?

The live streaming of the UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be available on SonyLiv.

It is likely that Mbappe will play but he is expected to start on the bench as the coach earlier said that players who played the UCL should play this fixture. Madrid have five UEFA Super Cups so far standing equal with FC Barcelona and AC Milan, who also have won it five times. It is habit for Madrid to make history and they will surely look to go on top of the list making it six times when they face Atalanta.