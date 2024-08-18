Real Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Kylian Mbappe In LaLiga Match Online

La Liga 2024-25 season is underway and Real Madrid will face Mallorca away from home in their inaugural clash of the new campaign. After a stellar last season, Los Blancos have already made some serious star signings which has made the squad even more dangerous than it was before. Likes of Kylian Mbappe brings a lot to the table and the departure of Toni Kroos is something which will be the only expected worry for head coach Carlo Ancelloti this season.

Arch-rivals FC Barcelona began their new season with a stunning 2-1 victory over Valencia under new coach Hansi Flick who took over the responsibility from Xavi a few months back. Madrid have already got their hands on silverware early in the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta recently and will look to win every tournament they take part in this year with a formidable squad.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Mallorca LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played on Monday (August 19) from 1:00 AM (IST) onwards. (Who Is Kylian Mbappe's Girlfriend Rose Bertram? Know All About Rumoured Relationship Of Real Madrid Star - In Pics)

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played at Estadio de Son Moix, Spain.

"When straight after you win the biggest prize there is, you want to go add a player like him... It's the definition of Real Madrid."



Jude Bellingham was full of praise for Kylian Mbappé when he caught up with @AnitaNnekaJones pic.twitter.com/GiJWhcOV02 CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 14, 2024

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will not telecast in India on any TV Channels.

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca can watched on the Galaxy Racer (GXR) website (gxr.world). The GXR has signed a 15-year contract to live stream the LaLiga matches for free, as per IndiaToday.