rugby

Rugby referee sends player off for lifting him up in wild celebration; watch video

In a bizarre incident, a rugby player was sent off for lifting the referee in the air while celebrating. The incident took place in a French Rugby D2 clash, where Nevers were leading 30-25 in the closing stage of the contest. 

A screengrab of the incident.

Josaia Raisuqe was the player involved in the act, after match official Laurent Millotte made a decision in Nerver's favour. Right after the decision was made, Raisuqe was seen dancing in the pitch before he went to lift the official. 

Josaia Raisuqe was the player involved in the act, after match official Laurent Millotte made a decision in Nerver's favour. Right after the decision was made, Raisuqe was seen dancing in the pitch before he went to lift the official. 

Here is a video of the incident:

The referee didn't expect the celebration to take this turn as Millotte was seen kicking and flailing his legs in fair. After regaining his feet on the pitch, Millotte took a few seconds to regain his compsure.

What followed next was Millotte reaching for his pockets and showing Raisque a straight red card, who was shocked at the decision.

