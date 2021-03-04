हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza's impressive run at Qatar Open comes to an end after semifinal defeat

Sania Mirza's first tournament in more than a year ended with a semifinal defeat as she was ousted from the Qatar Total Open along with her partner Andreja Klepac, in Doha on Thursday.

India tennis star Sania Mirza (PTI/File Photo)

Doha: Sania Mirza's first tournament in more than a year ended with a semifinal defeat as she was ousted from the Qatar Total Open along with her partner Andreja Klepac, in Doha on Thursday.

Sania and her Slovenian partner lost 5-7 6-2 5-10 to America's Nicole Melichar and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in one hour and 28 minutes.

READ | Sania Mirza makes rousing return to court, says Tokyo Olympics medal dream motivated her

Playing against players, who are ranked 11 and 12 in the world was tough but it was a decent outing for Sania, who recovered from Covid-19 recently, and her partner.

It was first tournament for the Indian since last February. 

Sania and Klepac split USD 10000 and earned 185 ranking points each. Since Sania was not defending much points, it will help her improve her ranking.

Sania will break back into top-200 and is expected to climb to the 177th spot from the current 254.   

Sania Mirza
