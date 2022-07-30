Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the final of the men`s 100 m backstroke event on Friday. Nataraj reached the finals by clocking 54.55s at his event. He finished at 4th in the semi-final 2 and seventh overall in semi-finals to seal his position in the final where he will be battling it out for a medal against the likes of Pieter Coetze (South Africa), Brodie Paul Williams (England), Andrew Jeffcoat (New Zealand), Bradley Woodward (Australia) among others. "

Nataraj finished third in heat 4 with a timing of 54.68s.While Sajan Prakash was eliminated in the men`s 50m butterfly event as he finished eighth with a time of 25.01s. In Men`s 400m Freestyle heats, Kushagra Rawat finished at the bottom at 14th position with a clocking of 3:57.45 and was eliminated. Coming to Swimming action for Saturday, Srihari Natraj will compete in the final of the men`s 100 m backstroke event. Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will conclude on August 8. India will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

And ..Srihari Nataraj makes the FINAL of the 100m Backstroke at Birmingham 2022 !!! Congratulations __ pic.twitter.com/hg4ybHhvL4 July 29, 2022

Here's everything you need to know about Srihari Nataraj's final in 100m backstroke:

When will the Srihari Nataraj 100m backstroke swimming CWG 2022 final be played?

The Srihari Nataraj 100m backstroke swimming CWG 2022 final will be played on July 30 (UK Time) at 9.05. But in India time, it will take place 1.30 am on July 31.

Where will the Srihari Nataraj 100m backstroke swimming CWG 2022 final be played?

The Srihari Nataraj 100m backstroke swimming CWG 2022 final be played at Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

What time the Srihari Nataraj 100m backstroke swimming CWG 2022 final start?

The Srihari Nataraj 100m backstroke swimming CWG 2022 final will start at 1.30 am IST.

How can I watch the Srihari Nataraj 100m backstroke swimming CWG 2022 final?

The Srihari Nataraj 100m backstroke swimming CWG 2022 final will be live on Sony Sports Network.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Srihari Nataraj 100m backstroke swimming CWG 2022 final?

The Srihari Nataraj 100m backstroke swimming CWG 2022 final livestream will be available on SONY LIV app.