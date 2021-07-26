हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Indian men’s archery team knock out Kazakhstan, set up quarters against top seed Korea

The Indians were strong, especially Atanu Das who drilled in five perfect 10s during team’s easy win in the 1/8 Elimination round at the Yumenoshima Park.

Indian men's archery team of Pravin Jadhav (from left), Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai have reached the quarterfinals of men's team event in Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Twitter)

Indian men’s archery team of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai downed Kazakhstan 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash against heavyweights Korea at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday (July 26). The Indians were strong, especially Atanu Das who drilled in five perfect 10s during team’s easy win in the 1/8 Elimination round at the Yumenoshima Park.

The Kazakhstan troika of Denis Gankin, Ilfat Abdullin, Sanzhar Mussayev showed flashes of brilliance. They took the third set with one point margin. India had on Saturday lost to Korea in their favourite mixed pair section.

Lifter Mirabai Chanu, coach Vijay Sharma thank government for all support

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist in weightlifting Mirabai Chanu on Sunday (July 25) thanked the government for all the support extended to her in the wake of winning the silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting on Day 1 of the Olympics. On her social media accounts, Mirabai wrote, “Would like to specially thank Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Target Olympic Podium Scheme for extending every possible support for my continuous training in the country and abroad. This medal is only possible because of the teamwork. Thank you once again.”

Mirabai travelled to St. Louis, USA with support through the TOPS scheme to work with renowned physical therapist, strength and conditioning coach Dr. Aaron Horschig ahead of the Olympics at a cost of 70 lakhs. This decision to send Mirabai to the USA was taken in a matter of a few hours after it became apparent that the country would close down for Indian travellers. She boarded a flight on May 1, a day before the US ruled not to let Indians fly there due to growing Covid-19 incidences in India.

(with agency inputs)

Tokyo OlympicsAtanu DasPravin JadhavTarundeep Rai
