UFC 251 Fight Island Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live updates

The inaugural event of UFC Fight Island, UFC 251, is scheduled to start on Sunday (July 12) at 7:30 am at Yas Island in UAE's Abu Dhabi. This is the first time in UFC's history that the octagon has been set up on the middle of an exotic beach. The main fight of UFC 251 will see Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight title against BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 251 will be live streamed in India and the main card will begin at 7:30 AM (IST). It will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony LIV app (online), UFC 251 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.

Here are the other latest and live updates of UFC 251:

# In the co-main headliner, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face former champion Max Holloway in a rematch.

# Peter Yan and Jose Aldo will clash for the vacated bantamweight title.

# Another key fight features the return of Rose Namajunas, who takes on Jessica Andrade in a rematch of their May 11, 2019, bout in which Namajunas was defeated by Andrade.

# UFC 251 Live Main Card

1 Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal – Welterweight title bout (Usman vs. Masvidal Live)

2 Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway – Featherweight title bout

3 Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – Bantamweight title bout

4 Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas – Women’s Strawweight bout

5 Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant – Women’s Flyweight bout

#UFC 251 Live Preliminary Card

1 Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka – Light Heavyweight bout

2 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov – Welterweight bout

3 Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry – Featherweight bout

4 Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov – Lightweight bout

#UFC 251 Live Early Prelims

1 Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin – Heavyweight bout

2 Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov – Flyweight bout

3 Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo – Women’s Bantamweight bout

4 Davey Grant vs. Martin Day – Bantamweight bout