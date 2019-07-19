Wanted to join Juventus even before Ronaldo asked, says Dutch footballer De Ligt

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt had made up his mind to join the Serie A champions even before Cristiano Ronaldo asked him about a potential move to Italy, the teenager said on Friday.

Juventus announced the signing of the 19-year-old on Thursday, landing one of the most sought-after young players in world soccer from Ajax Amsterdam for 75 million euros ($84.39 million).

The Netherlands international said last month that he had been asked by Portugal`s Ronaldo following the Nations League final about linking up in Turin.

"After the final, I was already sure I wanted to join Juve ... it was a big compliment to have Ronaldo ask me to join ... but it didn`t make the difference," De Ligt told reporters in his first news conference as a Juve player.

"I spoke to (manager) Maurizio Sarri just to get to know each other. He was one of the reasons I wanted to join here, I`ve heard a lot of good things about him and I like his footballing philosophy and how he prepares his defence."

De Ligt, who captained his former club in their thrilling run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, said he did not feel any additional pressure after becoming one of the most expensive defenders in the world.

"Pressure is normal in football. For me, it`s not a problem. I`ll show what I`m capable of on the pitch," he said.

"I`m 19, I can still improve and I want to do that. It`s important to work hard every day and to learn and I hope to become a better player."

"Juventus is a great forward step for me. In Holland, there`s a lot of building from the back and defending high up the pitch. Italy is more about zonal marking and defending together, I think that Juve can help me and I can help them."