WATCH: Sprint legend Michael Johnson heaps praise on Neeraj Chopra, video goes viral

The legendary American sprinter said, "javelin thrower with the movement of a sprinter/jumper." via his official Twitter handle.

Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson heaped praise on India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday (January 4). Since winning the gold in Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj has been receiving praise from all around the globe. However, this one was surely special for him as it comes from another renowned athelete, Michael Johnson who himself has four Olympic gold medals.

Johnson has 8 World Championships gold medals to his name along with the Olympic and world record for 200m and 400m. Michael posted from his social media handle after he was left impressed with Chopra's warm-up at an indoor track.

Showing respect to Johnson, Chopra replied with a comment saying, "Now that I have your approval, checking the sprint calendar for the season," with an emoji of joining hands towards the legendary American sprinter.

