WFI suspends wrestler Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline during Tokyo Olympics

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has handed a temporary suspension to grappler Vinesh Phogat over her behaviour at the Tokyo Olympics and also issued notice to young Sonam Malik for misconduct.

The federation is now awaiting a reply from the grappler and a further course of action will be decided then.

"Yes, a temporary suspension has been given, we are waiting for her reply and then we will decide further course of action," sources within the know of developments told ANI.

The grappler had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where she was training with coach Woller Akos. Upon arriving, she refused to stay at the Games Village and train with the other Indian team members. She also did not wear the name of the official sponsors of the Indian contingent, Shiv Naresh, and chose to wear a Nike singlet during her bouts.

“This is gross indiscipline. She has been suspended temporarily and barred from all wrestling activities. She can’t compete in any national or other domestic event until she files a reply and WFI takes a final decision,” a WFI source told PTI.

“WFI was pulled up by IOA why can’t they control their athletes. IOA is issuing a notice to WFI in this regard,” the source added.

The officials who were in Tokyo told PTI that Vinesh had created ruckus when she was allotted a room near those of her Indian team-mates — Sonam, Anshu Malik and Seema Bisla — arguing that she might contract coronavirus since these wrestlers travelled to Tokyo from India.

“She did not train with any of the Indian wrestlers. It appeared as if she had come with the Hungary team and had nothing to do with the Indian contingent. “One day her timing clashed with the training timings of the Indian girls and she chose not to train at the same arena with them,” the official added.

“This is not acceptable. This is not how senior wrestlers are supposed to behave.”

Grappler Vinesh Phogat's hopes of winning a bronze medal were dashed in the Games as her quarter-final opponent Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus lost in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics.

Last week, Vinesh Phogat lost in the quarterfinals of the women's Freestyle 53kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after going down against Belarus' Vanesa at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B.

Meanwhile, 19-year old Sonam has also been given a notice for misconduct.

“These kids think, they have become star wrestlers and are entitled to do anything. Before leaving for Tokyo either Sonam or her family are supposed to collect their passport from the WFI office. “But she ordered SAI officials to collect on her behalf. This is not acceptable. They have achieved nothing and are showing attitude. This will not be accepted,” the official added.

Sonam also returned without a medal from her debut Olympics.