Youth National Games To Begin From April 27

National Sports Promotion Organization, Stairs Foundation, announces the launch of the Stairs Youth National Games, set to commence from April 27th to April 30th’ 2024 at Delhi's IG Stadium.

The National Championship will see the participation of 5,000+ gold medalists selected across 15 states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, New Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

These talented individuals, aged between 8 to 19 years, will be accompanied by 560 coaches, 490 officials, and 350 volunteers.

The 5000 Gold medalists have been selected from over 2000 District championships conducted by our 2500 Coordinators / Coaches in 15 states and union territories, resulting in an impressive total participation of 200,876 players, with 131,538 males and 69,338 females.

The competition will unfold across various venues, including KD Jadhav Stadium for Taekwondo, Karate, Basketball, Dance Sports, and Warm-up activities; the Main Gymnastic Arena for Badminton, Kabaddi, Yoga, Chess, and Volleyball; JLN Stadium for Athletics; DDA Sports Complex for Tennis, Cricket, and Football; GR Intl Skating Rink for Skating and Kho Kho.

Over the course of the year, Stairs Foundation has diligently organized regional competitions spanning 400+ districts across the nation, creating a platform for budding athletes to showcase their skills and compete at the highest echelons. These events have not only served as arenas for intense competition but also underscored the Foundation's steadfast commitment to grassroots sports development.

The National Championship represents the zenith of this journey, bringing together the finest talents from each region to contend for the esteemed title of national champion. Participants will exhibit their prowess in a series of exhilarating matches covering various disciplines and categories, showcasing the rich diversity of talent prevalent across the nation.

In hosting the National Championship, Shri Siddhartha Upadhyay, President STAIRS Foundation, Former Governing council member - Sports Authority of India, said, “We take immense pride in hosting the National Championship, a celebration of talent, tenacity, and sportsmanship. Our aim extends far beyond merely crowning champions. We envision this event as a transformative platform, bridging the gap between talent and opportunity. This championship will serve as a testament to our commitment to empowering every child, regardless of their background, to find opportunities to unlock their full potential.

The National Championship not only serves as a platform for competition but also as an avenue for players to network, learn, and grow both on and off the field. It epitomizes the Foundation's vision of empowering youth through sports, instilling essential values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

As a distinguished non-profit organization committed to advancing sports, education, health, and skill development for children throughout India, STAIRS seeks to identify and foster young talents from grassroots levels. By furnishing a platform for exceptionally gifted young athletes from all corners of India to showcase their abilities and compete at the national level, STAIRS aims not only to empower talented athletes to excel and lead dignified lives through sports but also to contribute to the emergence of more champions for the nation.