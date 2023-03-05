'2023 Will Be The Year of Indian Cinema,' Says Film Producer Saahil Krishnani

New Delhi: It was 2020 when Saahil Krishnani launched Quan Yin Mediaworks Pvt Ltd or QY Mediaworks, a company that was designed to offer digital marketing, advertising, media planning, social media, and influencer marketing. Despite being launched the same year which marked the arrival of the Covid-19 crisis and facing several other challenges, Saahil and his team managed to establish QY Mediaworks as a force to reckon with in the media industry.

Saahil was never somebody who would rest on his laurels or bask in the glory of his past achievements. After setting up the foundation for QY Mediaworks, Saahil has now realized his long-standing dream of producing films. Right from a very young age, Saahil was deeply passionate about films and had the desire to tell stories on celluloid. He spent the last several years doing extensive research on the film industry and now, he is taking his first steps as a producer.

“In the last 2-3 years, the Hindi film industry was ridiculed, mocked and many confidently asserted that it will never be able to get back on its feet. The super success of ‘Pathaan’ has proved the naysayers wrong and shown that the craze of going to the theatres to watch a film will never die. If we give the audience the kind of content they like and want to see, they will definitely flock to the theatres to watch films. As filmmakers, the audience is our end consumer. We must work towards creating the kind of content that appeals to their taste and sensibilities”, says Saahil.

‘Pathaan’ has earned more than 1000 crores worldwide and emerged as one of the most commercially successful films of all time. The massive success achieved by the film has given the Hindi film industry a sense of hope and almost revitalized it. According to Saahil, the pan-India phenomenon is also worth celebrating.

Elaborating on the same, he says, “Today, the audience is least concerned about the language a film is made in. All they want to see is good content. While films like ‘RRR’, ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Kantara’ have been blockbusters, many regional films have also found widespread popularity through OTT platforms. Indian cinema is unique as this is one country where films are made in multiple languages. I strongly believe 2023 will be the year of Indian cinema.”