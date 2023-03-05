topStoriesenglish2580353
NewsLifestylePeople
SAAHIL KRISHNANI

'2023 Will Be The Year of Indian Cinema,' Says Film Producer Saahil Krishnani

Saahil was never somebody who would rest on his laurels or bask in the glory of his past achievements.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Saahil was never somebody who would rest on his laurels or bask in the glory of his past achievements.
  • After setting up the foundation for QY Mediaworks, Saahil has now realized his long-standing dream of producing films.

Trending Photos

'2023 Will Be The Year of Indian Cinema,' Says Film Producer Saahil Krishnani

New Delhi: It was 2020 when Saahil Krishnani launched Quan Yin Mediaworks Pvt Ltd or QY Mediaworks, a company that was designed to offer digital marketing, advertising, media planning, social media, and influencer marketing. Despite being launched the same year which marked the arrival of the Covid-19 crisis and facing several other challenges, Saahil and his team managed to establish QY Mediaworks as a force to reckon with in the media industry.

Saahil was never somebody who would rest on his laurels or bask in the glory of his past achievements. After setting up the foundation for QY Mediaworks, Saahil has now realized his long-standing dream of producing films. Right from a very young age, Saahil was deeply passionate about films and had the desire to tell stories on celluloid. He spent the last several years doing extensive research on the film industry and now, he is taking his first steps as a producer.

“In the last 2-3 years, the Hindi film industry was ridiculed, mocked and many confidently asserted that it will never be able to get back on its feet. The super success of ‘Pathaan’ has proved the naysayers wrong and shown that the craze of going to the theatres to watch a film will never die. If we give the audience the kind of content they like and want to see, they will definitely flock to the theatres to watch films. As filmmakers, the audience is our end consumer. We must work towards creating the kind of content that appeals to their taste and sensibilities”, says Saahil.
‘Pathaan’ has earned more than 1000 crores worldwide and emerged as one of the most commercially successful films of all time. The massive success achieved by the film has given the Hindi film industry a sense of hope and almost revitalized it. According to Saahil, the pan-India phenomenon is also worth celebrating.

Elaborating on the same, he says, “Today, the audience is least concerned about the language a film is made in. All they want to see is good content. While films like ‘RRR’, ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Kantara’ have been blockbusters, many regional films have also found widespread popularity through OTT platforms. Indian cinema is unique as this is one country where films are made in multiple languages. I strongly believe 2023 will be the year of Indian cinema.”

Live Tv

Saahil KrishnaniSaahil Krishnani moviesSaahil Krishnani shows

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory