Aahana Kumra Looses Cool At Fan, Says 'Don't touch me' After Man Holds Her Waist

New Delhi: Actor Aahana Kumra had to wish an uncomfortable situation when a fan got too close to her and touched her while she posed for a picture with him. A paparazzi video revealed how a fan touched her around her waist at a Mumbai event on Saturday.

The video shows 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actor posing for pictures with her fans at a ZEE5 event in Mumbai, when one of them put his hand around her waist. The actor was completely taken aback with the man's act and immediately reacted asking him not to touch her. The video shows Aahana turning towards him and sternly stating, "Don't touch me!"

Aahana's fans were also angry at the man. Most of them wrote in the comment box that the actor was right.

"Yes true. You cannot intrude in anyone's space...it's their free will who can touch and who cannot."

"As from his body language he was just trying to be cool...And yes they will let to do anything with them if you got tonnes of money in your account"

"Pls don't touch her. Only director and producer can touch her badly"

Another one wrote, "This is bang on !! She is absolutely correct. Guys/fans need to understand that they can't put their unsolicited hands behind anyone's back while taking a picture. Not cool!!"

"The second man also touched her, if a girl says no it means no !!!!!!!" another fan commented.

Aahana Kumra was most recently seen in Revathy's critically acclaimed film 'Salaam Venky'. Directed by Revathi and featuring Kajol in the lead role, the film released last year in December. She essayed the role of a journalist in the film that also featured Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vishal Jethwa and Prakash Raj in important roles.