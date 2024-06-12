Actor Aamir Khan has grand plans to make his Ammi's 90th birthday truly memorable. To celebrate the special day on June 13th, the actor is arranging for over 200 family members from various cities to join the extravagant celebration.

As per a source close to the actor,' Aamir Khan will fly in 200+ family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13th. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People come from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities. She has been unwell for over a year.

Now that she has recovered and is doing well, everyone wants to do a large get-together. Aamir Khan's mother's 90th birthday is going to be a grand celebration at his residence in Mumbai.'

The actor shares an extraordinary bond with his mother, Zeenat Hussain. Khan often seeks his mother's approval on all the scripts and films. She's a cornerstone in both his personal and professional life. Aamir also kept his promise to his

mother of taking her to Mecca for the holy Haj pilgrimage, underscoring his commitment to her well-being. In an interview, he shared that he decided to take a break from his career to take care of his aging mother.

Set for June 13th, the festivities are set to take place at his Mumbai residence, promising a truly memorable occasion.