हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu Dassani turns guest lecturer for Anupam Kher's institute

Abhimanyu Dassani who is basking high after the success of his recently released film Meenakshi Sundareshwar has now turned into a special guest for Anupam Kher's institute. 

Abhimanyu Dassani turns guest lecturer for Anupam Kher&#039;s institute
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Abhimanyu Dassani who had been a student at Anupam Kher's 'Actor Prepares', received a special invitation to guide the students of the institute with his experience as a guest lecturer. 

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his recently released romantic venture 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ alongside Sanya Malhotra.  

A source revealed, "Abhimanyu has made the institute proud with his achievements. He has been a proud alumni who went on to showcase his talent not only in the nation but also across the globe. His journey is a source of inspiration for the young actors and we are delighted to have him guide the upcoming generation of artists with his experience, knowledge and understanding."

Opting for an unconventional debut with a unique and interesting concept, Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut with Vasan Bala's 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', which created international ripples even before the release in India. Winning awards at international festivals for the film as well as emerging as the Best New Actor at global awards, Abhimanyu began his inspiring journey as an actor, setting precedents for upcoming artists. 

Winning the internet currently with his simple, sweet and romantic avatar in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Abhimanyu has further reinstated his standing in the industry, creating anticipation for his upcoming projects. 

Being a source of inspiration and an idol for the youth with his fitness regimes, Abhimanyu Dassani is looked up by many as an aspirational icon. 

With an interesting line up of Aankh Micholi and Nikamma, Abhimanyu Dassani is all set to unfold his versatility in diverse characters across different genres.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Abhimanyu DassaniAnupam KherSpecial GuestAnupam Kher instituteMeenakshi SundareshwarSanya Malhotra
Next
Story

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa make first public appearance as husband and wife: In Pics

Must Watch

PT24M53S

DNA: Zee News' reply to Vir Das, #StandUpForIndia trends no.1 on twitter