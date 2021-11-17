Abhimanyu Dassani turns guest lecturer for Anupam Kher's institute

New Delhi: Abhimanyu Dassani who had been a student at Anupam Kher's 'Actor Prepares', received a special invitation to guide the students of the institute with his experience as a guest lecturer.

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his recently released romantic venture 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ alongside Sanya Malhotra.

A source revealed, "Abhimanyu has made the institute proud with his achievements. He has been a proud alumni who went on to showcase his talent not only in the nation but also across the globe. His journey is a source of inspiration for the young actors and we are delighted to have him guide the upcoming generation of artists with his experience, knowledge and understanding."

Opting for an unconventional debut with a unique and interesting concept, Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut with Vasan Bala's 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', which created international ripples even before the release in India. Winning awards at international festivals for the film as well as emerging as the Best New Actor at global awards, Abhimanyu began his inspiring journey as an actor, setting precedents for upcoming artists.

Winning the internet currently with his simple, sweet and romantic avatar in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Abhimanyu has further reinstated his standing in the industry, creating anticipation for his upcoming projects.

Being a source of inspiration and an idol for the youth with his fitness regimes, Abhimanyu Dassani is looked up by many as an aspirational icon.

With an interesting line up of Aankh Micholi and Nikamma, Abhimanyu Dassani is all set to unfold his versatility in diverse characters across different genres.