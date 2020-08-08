हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan beats coronavirus COVID-19, tests negative and announces recovery on Twitter!

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11, 2020. 

New Delhi: After spending a month nearly in hospital, actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for the deadly novel Coronavirus. The actor, who has been regularly updating fans about his health, announced recovery on Twitter. 

AB junior wrote: A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!

Wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya too had been admitted to Nanavati hospital for a brief time after showing mild COVID-19 symptoms. 

Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati hospital on August 2, 2020, after having tested negative for the COVID-19 virus. 

Abhishek thanked his fans for their wishes and expressed gratitude towards the medical staff of Nanavati hospital.

 

 

