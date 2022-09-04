NewsLifestylePeople
Abhishek Bachchan reacts as Shehnaaz Gill asks, ‘what's the hype around beard’

Shehnaaz Gill is perplexed with all the buzz surrounding World Beard Day.

Mumbai: Every year, the first Saturday of September is celebrated worldwide as `World Beard Day`. People say it is a day to appreciate those who embrace having a beard. However, it had Shehnaaz Gill all confused. Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter to express her keenness to know the "hype around beard day". She wrote, "What`s all this hype around a beard it`s got its own day now! Shaving se kya problem hai? #WorldBeardDay"

While many responded to Shehnaaz`s tweet, one exceptional response came from Abhishek Bachchan.

Junior Bachchan attached a photo in response to Shehnaaz Gill`s tweet, which had a message - "It is not just a beard". 

Talking about World Beard Day, although the origins of World Beard Day are uncertain, however, it is thought to have started in 800 AD with Danish Vikings, who would probably dedicate a day to their beards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan`s film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman`s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film. Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen in John Abraham`s next film `100%`. The film will also have Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix movie `Dasvi` alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will next be seen in `Ghoomer` alongside Saiyami Kher. `Ghoomer` is being helmed by R Balki. This is Abhishek`s second collaboration with Balki after `Paa`.

 

