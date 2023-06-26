Abhishek Bachchan Says He’s ‘Embarrassed’ By ‘Batman Of Bollywood’ Tag

Abhishek Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the film industry. He began his career in 2000 with JP Dutta’s Refugee, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, and has since come a long way. Despite being constantly compared to his legendary father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek has consistently showcased his acting prowess. The actor will soon be completing 23 years in the industry. Recently, he shared insights about his journey, and shed light on topics such as his debut film, being compared to his father, nepotism, and his daughter among others.

In an exclusive interview with Etimes, Abhishek also reacted to being called the “Batman of Bollywood” by his close friend, filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia.

Abhishek Bachchan on being called ‘Batman of Bollywood’

On being told that Apoorva Lakhia, with whom Abhishek had worked in the movie, Mumbai Se Aya Mera Dost, called him the “Batman of Bollywood,” the actor got embarrassed and said that the director was like family and his elder brother.

“He is family to me. From the first time we met, when he came to pitch Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost to now, he instantly became family. He's been a part of my life for over 20 years. He's a close collaborator of mine, he's like my elder brother. He's a part of every momentous occasion in my life - be it my wedding or my daughter's birth or any milestone. He's considered family at home as well. So, I think his emotions towards me may have made him say that," the actor said.

Apoorva Lakhia, during a conversation with Sidharth Kanan, called Abhishek “Batman,” while drawing a comparison with the iconic DC character, Bruce Wayne.

Abhishek Bachchan’s professional commitments

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, has quite a few projects in the pipeline, including R Balki’s Ghoomer, SSS7, a film with Remo D'Souza, and Shoojit Sircar's next.