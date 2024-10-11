Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Unveil Luxury Candles Featuring Five Distinct Scents

Mumbai: Ace designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla have launched five luxury scented candles which are exclusively available on Tira, the beauty platform of Reliance Retail.

This decadent candle range transforms self-care rituals into moments of fragrant luxury and serenity.

Drawing inspiration from India's royal lineage, these candles will not only elevate your space but also redefine modern indulgence. Each candle is made with a premium soy wax blend.

The collection includes the following scents:

1. Maharani Fragrance: Jasmine & Tuberose Regal and opulent, this candle evokes the grandeur of Indian royalty, blending jasmine and tuberose to create a majestic atmosphere.

2. Mubarak Fragrance: Leather & Amber A celebration of togetherness, Mubarak combines warm leather and amber notes, making any gathering fragrant and memorable.

3. Mehbooba Fragrance: Rose & Oud A tribute to eternal love, Mehbooba offers an intoxicating blend of rose and oud, capturing the essence of cherished romance.

4. Mahal Fragrance: Coffee & Tobacco This candle transports you to a luxurious palace with its rich coffee and smoky tobacco notes, perfect for creating a warm, elegant ambiance.

5. Maya Fragrance: Mogra & Patchouli Subtle and calming, Maya blends mogra and patchouli to celebrate mindfulness and the beauty of the present moment.

These designer luxury candles are more than just fragrant decor--they serve as serene reminders to pause, relax, and indulge in life's simple pleasures. With their introduction, Tira continues its mission to elevate beauty through innovation and premium experiences.