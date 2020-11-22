Actor Abhishek Bhalerao posts last WhatsApp chat with Leena Acharya, calls her 'beautiful soul'

Mumbai: A day after television actress Leena Acharya passed away in Mumbai, actor Abhishek Bhalerao shared a snapshot of the messages between him and the late actress.

Abhishek Bhalerao remembered Leena Acharya as an amazing actress and as one who would apply and go regularly to every audition he would share with her.

He wrote, " My last conversation with Leena Acharya.....May your soul Rest in Power Leena Acharya. An amazing actress a hustler, one who would apply and go regularly to every audition I would share with her. A beautiful soul."

My last conversation with Leena Acharya.....May your soul Rest in Power @leenaacharya2 An amazing actress a hustler, one who would apply and go regularly to every audition I would share with her. A beautiful soul. #RIPLeenaAcharya #Actress pic.twitter.com/WIRTxkGKEm — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) November 21, 2020

Leena, who was battling kidney-related ailments for over a year, had succumbed to kidney failure on Saturday in Mumbai.

Read | Will miss you, Leena Acharya: Rohan Mehraa and others mourn actress' death

She had appeared in the web series `Class Of 2020` and television shows like `Seth Ji`, `Aap Ke Aa Jane Se` and `Meri Hanikarak Biwi` among others. She was also part of Rani Mukerji's 2018 film 'Hichki'.