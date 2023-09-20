trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665024
Actor Prakash Raj Gets Death Threat, YouTube Channel Booked In Bengaluru

In the wake of the Sanatan Dharma row involving Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Prakash Raj had earlier said those who aggressively advocate for Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva are not genuine representatives of Hinduism but opportunists exploiting it for political purposes.

Sep 20, 2023
New Delhi: The Bengaluru Police have registered an FIR against a YouTube channel for allegedly carrying a video with death threats to actor Prakash Raj after his recent remarks on Sanatan Dharma. The actor had registered a complaint at a police station in Bengaluru and an FIR was filed on Wednesday, said an India Today report.

The website stated that as the complaint filed by Raj, the YouTube channel TV Vikrama posted inflammatory speeches that posed a clear and present threat to his life and his family’s safety. The video, which has gained traction with nearly 90,000 views, contained statements such as “Stalin and Prakash Raj must be finished? What must Hindus do? Your blood does not boil?".

The police registered the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) (public mischief likely to cause fear to the public), mentioned the report.

In the wake of the Sanatan Dharma row involving Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Prakash Raj had earlier said those who aggressively advocate for Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva are not genuine representatives of Hinduism but opportunists exploiting it for political purposes.

Speaking at a conference in Chennai, Udhayanidhi, the minister for sports and youth affairs, had equated Sanatan Dharma with 'dengue, malaria and corona' and said it should be eradicated. Udhayanidhi’s comments triggered outrage from the BJP and many right-wing Hindu organisations.

In a previous instance, Prakash Raj had found himself embroiled in controversy due to a social media post where he was accused of mocking India's ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.

Sharing a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea, Prakash Raj wrote, "First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking". Prakash Raj faced significant backlash following his post, with many individuals asserting that the Chandrayaan-3 mission was deeply intertwined with the pride of the nation. Aditionally, an FIR was filed against the actor in connection with the tweet.

