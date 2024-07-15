Ayodhya: The 'Gabbar is Back' actor shared his experiences and aspirations during his visit to the holy city.

Upon arriving at the Ram Mandir, Suman Talwar expressed his admiration while speaking to ANI.

"It's amazing to be in the city of Lord Shri Ram," he shared.

Talwar paid tribute to the skilled artisans behind the creation of the magnificent Ram Mandir, remarking, "I salute the artisans who created such a beautiful masterpiece in the Ram Mandir." He further added, "After seeing the grandeur and divinity of the Ram Mandir, my mind feels immense peace."

Describing the spiritual energy within the temple, Talwar noted, "There is a positive energy in the Ram Mandir; upon entering, one feels joy in every corner." He also expressed his desire to potentially create a film centred on Lord Ram, reflecting his deep admiration for the legendary deity.

Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions, Talwar praised him as India's "real hero," attributing the country's strengthened global identity to Modi's leadership. "After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, India has gained a distinct identity and special recognition," Talwar emphasized.

Talwar also paid homage to the country's security forces, describing them as the true heroes. "The military, army, and police forces are the real heroes of the country," he acknowledged, highlighting their pivotal role in safeguarding India's borders and maintaining internal security.

Reflecting on his visits to Ram Lalla's darshan, Talwar shared, "I have visited Ram Lalla's darshan four times in two days, yet the desire to visit repeatedly remains strong."

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness the divine presence multiple times, describing it as a blessed experience.

During his interaction, Suman Talwar recalled his initial visit coinciding with Prime Minister Modi's presence, recalling the strict security measures and restricted access.

He marvelled at the temple's intricate design and craftsmanship, particularly praising the architectural details and the dedication of the artisans.

Concluding his visit, Talwar conveyed his appreciation for the cleanliness and maintenance of the temple premises, emphasizing the serene atmosphere inside.

He expressed his heartfelt thanks to the devotees and contributors involved in the construction of the Ram Mandir.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests. Acharya Satyendra Das is the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya .

Shri Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.