Actors Prayaga, Sreenath Summoned For Questioning Over Hotel Room Encounter With Alleged Gangster Held With Drugs

Kochi: Eyebrows were raised in the Malayalam film industry on Monday when it became known that the names of actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin were mentioned in a Kerala Police remand report on gangster Om Prakash.

The gangster was arrested following a raid at a hotel and the remand report mentions the presence of Prayaga and Sreenath in his hotel room.

The police had recovered drugs from the room of Om Prakash and his friend Shiyas and they were arrested.

The raid on the hotel room of Om Prakash and Shiyas was conducted on Sunday after the police received a tip-off that drugs were used at a DJ party held there on Saturday.

The police searched the three rooms that were used by the gangster who has around 30 criminal cases registered against him.

However, the court on Monday granted bail to both Prakash and Shiyas as the police were not able to substantiate their claims of drug use.

The detailed remand report mentions that around 20 people had been in the rooms used by the duo and the names of the two actors were mentioned in that list.

The Marad Police is probing the case and its Station House Officer said they will conduct a detailed probe and call those who had been at the hotel with Prakash and Shiyas.

Incidentally, the Hema Committee report which probed the sexual exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry also mentions the rampant use of drugs and that is why the presence of Prayaga and Sreenath is being viewed seriously.

The 29-year-old Prayaga began her film career in 2009 and by now has acted in more than two dozen films and has made her presence in the industry in a strong manner, while 36-year-old Sreenath is a popular actor with several hits to his credit.