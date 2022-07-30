Actress Ketki Dave's husband Rasik Dave dies at 65, succumbs to kidney ailment

New Delhi: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actress Ketki Dave's husband and Gujarati star Rasik Dave died on July 29, 2022. He was battling a kidney ailment for long, suggest reports. According to ETimes, he was on dialysis for the last two years. Rasik Bhai was 65.

The funeral is expected to take place today. He is survived by his wife Ketki Dave and two children - a son and daughter respectively. Rasik also featured in several TV shows and films such as Byomkesh Bakshi (1993), CID, Mahabharat and EK Mahal Ho Sapno Ka among others.

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani also posted the news on his Instagram handle. He wrote: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Ketki Dave's husband and actor Rasik Dave passes away due to kidney failure. Rasik had even participated in Nach Baliye 2 with wife. He was 65 and this was one of the photograph I had clicked in 2009 for Khatron Ke Khiladi bash at IMAX Wadala. OM Shanti #ketkidave #rasikdave

Rasik began his acting profession in 1982 with a Gujarati feature film titled 'Putra Vadhu'. He starred in both Gujrati and Hindi showbiz projects.

Rasik was married to Ketki, whose mother Sarita Joshi is also a veteran actress and her father Pravin Joshi was a theatre director. Her sister Purbi Joshi is also into acting and stand-up comedy.

Ketki and Rasik together had a Gujarati theatre company.

May his soul rest in peace!